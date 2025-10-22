Shaw Local

Cocoa and Chocolate Crawl to return Nov. 8 to downtown Geneva

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Cocoa and Chocolate Crawl Nov. 8 in downtown Geneva

(Photo provided by the Geneva Chamber of Commerce )

By Kate Santillan

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Cocoa and Chocolate Crawl next month for community members to stroll through the city and sample cocoa-inspired items.

The crawl runs 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 8 in downtown Geneva.

Attendees can visit various downtown businesses. Businesses also will offer cocoa-inspired samples.

Participating downtown businesses include:

  • Alchemist
  • Altiro on 3rd
  • Aurelio’s Pizza
  • Bad Alice
  • Bee Coco Candle
  • Blinka Optical
  • Burger and Sushi House
  • Carlson’s Floors
  • Chianti’s Catering & Take Out
  • Crystal Life Technology
  • Denise’s Adornments
  • Ella’s Italian Eatery
  • Gia Mia
  • Grow Geneva
  • Inglenook Pantry
  • INLURO
  • Le Cochon Bistro
  • Little Red Barn Door
  • Livia Italian Eatery
  • Liz & Kate Boutique
  • Mia’s Wish
  • Midwest Nice
  • Parla
  • Penrose Brewing Company
  • Shine Over Shade
  • Stockholm’s Restaurant & Brewery
  • The Kate at 318
  • The Little Traveler
  • Urban Artisan

Tickets cost $26 and include a map of participating businesses and their featured drinks. To buy tickets, visit genevachamber.com.

