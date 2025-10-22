Cocoa and Chocolate Crawl to return Nov. 8 to downtown Geneva

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Cocoa and Chocolate Crawl next month for community members to stroll through the city and sample cocoa-inspired items.
The crawl runs 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 8 in downtown Geneva.
Attendees can visit various downtown businesses. Businesses also will offer cocoa-inspired samples.
Participating downtown businesses include:
- Alchemist
- Altiro on 3rd
- Aurelio’s Pizza
- Bad Alice
- Bee Coco Candle
- Blinka Optical
- Burger and Sushi House
- Carlson’s Floors
- Chianti’s Catering & Take Out
- Crystal Life Technology
- Denise’s Adornments
- Ella’s Italian Eatery
- Gia Mia
- Grow Geneva
- Inglenook Pantry
- INLURO
- Le Cochon Bistro
- Little Red Barn Door
- Livia Italian Eatery
- Liz & Kate Boutique
- Mia’s Wish
- Midwest Nice
- Parla
- Penrose Brewing Company
- Shine Over Shade
- Stockholm’s Restaurant & Brewery
- The Kate at 318
- The Little Traveler
- Urban Artisan
Tickets cost $26 and include a map of participating businesses and their featured drinks. To buy tickets, visit genevachamber.com.