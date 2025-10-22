Cocoa and Chocolate Crawl to return Nov. 8 to downtown Geneva

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Cocoa and Chocolate Crawl Nov. 8 in downtown Geneva (Photo provided by the Geneva Chamber of Commerce )

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Cocoa and Chocolate Crawl next month for community members to stroll through the city and sample cocoa-inspired items.

The crawl runs 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 8 in downtown Geneva.

Attendees can visit various downtown businesses. Businesses also will offer cocoa-inspired samples.

Participating downtown businesses include:

Alchemist

Altiro on 3rd

Aurelio’s Pizza

Bad Alice

Bee Coco Candle

Blinka Optical

Burger and Sushi House

Carlson’s Floors

Chianti’s Catering & Take Out

Crystal Life Technology

Denise’s Adornments

Ella’s Italian Eatery

Gia Mia

Grow Geneva

Inglenook Pantry

INLURO

Le Cochon Bistro

Little Red Barn Door

Livia Italian Eatery

Liz & Kate Boutique

Mia’s Wish

Midwest Nice

Parla

Penrose Brewing Company

Shine Over Shade

Stockholm’s Restaurant & Brewery

The Kate at 318

The Little Traveler

Urban Artisan

Tickets cost $26 and include a map of participating businesses and their featured drinks. To buy tickets, visit genevachamber.com.