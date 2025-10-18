Batavia High School receives top honor from Illinois Art Education Association

Batavia High School Graphic Arts teacher Kathleen Tieri Ton works on a screen printing with senior Grace Perea in this Shaw Local 2022 file photo. Tieri Ton was among those (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Batavia High School is one of only five schools in the state to receive top distinction from the Illinois Art Education Association.

Batavia has been awarded the School of Distinction award for the third time. The award celebrates schools with rigorous programs in art, design and media education.

Top grades were given to Batavia High for demonstrating excellence in curriculum and assessment, authentic learning, showcasing student learning with connected communities, leadership and advocacy, and professional development and training, according to a release by Batavia School District 101.

“Participating in high-quality art, design, and media courses develops student creativity, critical thinking, collaboration, and communication skills in valuable ways,” the district says in the release. “Students in these programs develop social and emotional skills, as well as college, career, and citizenship readiness.”

The IAEA singled out with distinction Andrea Schindlbeck, Jennifer Carpenter, Kayla Koss, Jennifer Melendez, Emily Smith, and Kathleen Tieri Ton for their teaching and programming innovation at the school. Batavia High School is led by Principal JoAnne Smith and Superintendent Tom Kim.

The teachers were also commended for “seeking out content-specific professional development and training,” according to the release.

Batavia High School’s arts program was further celebrated for reflecting the Illinois Professional Teaching Standards, the Illinois Fine Arts and Media Standards, and social-emotional learning priorities, according to the release.