Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: St. Charles East’s Kelsey Jacob, girls tennis, senior

Name: Kelsey Jacob

School: St. Charles East, senior

Sport: Girls tennis

What she did: At the DuKane Conference championships, Jacob earned a 6-3, 6-1 victory in the championship match of the No. 1 singles bracket for her first conference championship.

Jacob was selected as the Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week based on an online vote.

Here is her Q&A with sports reporter Joel Boenitz.

What was the feeling of winning a conference championship?

Jacob: It’s actually really weird. I always had the goal to win sectionals, but I guess I never really thought of conference because Wheaton Warrenville South has always beaten me the last few years. So it’s surprising, but it’s really great.

How did it feel to win the final match in straight sets?

Jacob: It was almost a sigh of relief after I was done. I was so focused on my points during the match. I don’t even know where it came from. I just locked in, and afterward I just took a deep breath, I could finally relax and then I actually realized what I had just done.

What was your mindset heading into that final match?

Jacob: I was just going over what I needed to do since I had played the same person earlier this season. I was kind of just looking back at the match I played against her earlier, so I was just reminding myself that I just needed to stay positive and keep moving.

You’ve been to state in each of your first three years. How much do you want to get there for your fourth and final season?

Jacob: It would be great. It’s been a goal since eighth grade. Before I came into high school tennis, I wrote down a bunch of goals and that was one of them. I definitely hope I can do it again.

How do you feel you’ve grown as a tennis player from freshman year?

Jacob: I’d definitely say my confidence is up compared to as a freshman, and I’ve also learned to kind of calm myself on the court to motivate myself to keep going. Persistence has also been pretty big for me. I was actually in a very serious car accident back in February and had to take four months off of tennis. During and prior to my recovery, I used the persistence that I learned through my years in tennis to regain my confidence. I had to relearn all of my skills and it took a while to get back into my groove.

Any superstitions?

Jacob: I don’t have anything beforehand, but whenever I miss my first serve and they give me the ball back, I just can’t serve with it again.

Favorite pre-match meal?

Jacob: I like to get Starbucks beforehand, usually a grilled cheese and a strawberry acai refresher.