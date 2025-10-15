Kane County Board seeks applications to fill vacancy

The Kane County Board is accepting applications to fill the position for District 2 left vacant by the death of Dale Berman, officials announced in a news release.

District 2 serves portions of North Aurora, Batavia, Geneva and Aurora.

Under Illinois law, when a vacancy occurs on the Kane County Board, it must be filled by an appointment of the chair with the advice and consent of the County Board.

The individual appointed must be a member of the same political party as the person the appointee succeeds, which in this case is a Democrat.

The appointee will serve until the next general election on Nov. 3, 2026, when the position will be filled by election for the remainder of the term, which ends in Dec. 2028, according to the release.

Applicants should know that all Kane County Board Members also serve as members of the Kane County Forest Preserve District Commission.

Candidates for appointment should submit a cover letter and resume by Monday, Oct. 27 via email to tallitschjane@co.kane.il.us or by mail or in person to

Kane County Board Office, 719 S. Batavia Ave., Geneva, IL 60134.

Candidates must be a member of the Democratic Party, a registered voter, live within District 2, be at least 18 years old and a resident of Kane County for at least one year.

A map of District is available online at www.kanecountyil.gov.