St. Charles Scarecrow Weekend contest winners announced

Patriot Portables scarecrow submission to the annual Scarecrow Festival on Saturday, Oct 11 in St. Charles.

Scarecrow Weekend, one of St. Charles’ signature events, celebrated its 40th anniversary over the weekend with contests, family activities, food, live entertainment, crafts and much more – including, of course, scarecrows.

The Scarecrow Contest featured over 120 scarecrows throughout four different categories: individual, business, school/nonprofit/club and mega/mechanical. Those who attended got to vote on their favorite in each of the categories.

The contest winners were:

Individual category:

1st place: Pistilli family

2nd place: Pretty Little Planter

3rd place: Lily Contreras

Business category:

1st place: 212° Construction

2nd place: Teqworks

3rd place: Whimsy Farm Candy Store

School/nonprofit/club category:

1st Place: St. Patrick Preschool

2nd Place: Ray Graham Association

3rd Place: Benjamin Middle School

Mega/mechanical category:

1st place: American Science and Surplus

2nd place: Casco Industries Inc.

3rd place: Skyline Tree Service

The event is put on by the St. Charles Business Alliance and the presenting sponsor of the event is St. Charles Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. Teqworks sponsored the Scarecrow Contest.

Additional Sponsors included McNally’s Heating & Cooling, St. Charles Bank & Trust, Art of the Heartland, Comcast, Gerald Subaru of North Aurora, McGrath Honda of St. Charles, Meijer, Mendal Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, Mercedes-Benz of St. Charles, MKFM Law, Napleton Chevrolet, Raising Cane’s, Smile Haven Dental Studio, St. Charles Closets, Theriault Booth LLC. Attorneys at Law, Goldfish Swim School, St. Charles Public Library, Encore Mt. Morris, Lakeshore Recycling Systems, M.K. Movers, Scouting America Three Fires Council, and Windy Acres Farm.

More information on St. Charles Scarecrow Weekend, is at scarecrowfest.com.

The St. Charles Business Alliance aims to drive economic growth and attract people, businesses and tourism. The Alliance also puts on Restaurant Week, St. Patrick’s Parade, Spring Shop Crawl, Fine Art Show, STC Live!, Jazz Weekend and Holiday Homecoming. More on the St. Charles Business Alliance is at stcalliance.org, or call 630-443-3967.