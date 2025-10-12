What’s happening in November with Kane County Audubon Society

Shaw Local file photo – Kane County Audubon will host a number of events inviting the public to enjoy nature this fall. Here’s what’s happening in November: (Mark Busch)

Kane County Audubon will host a number of events inviting the public to enjoy nature this fall. Here’s what’s happening in November:

Bird Walk: 8 a.m. Nov. 1 at Nelson Lake at Dick Young Forest Preserve, Nelson Lake Road, Batavia. Participants can walk around the forest preserve to observe birds and nature. Attendees will be able to park by the forest preserve’s silo. For information, call 630-802-1153.

Bird Walk: 8 a.m. Nov. 8 at Johnson's Mound Forest Preserve, 41W600 Hughes Road, Elburn. Attendees will be able to walk around the forest preserve. Participants also can bring a shareable snack. Hot chocolate, hot apple cider, and a fire will be offered after the walk at the preserve's upper picnic shelter. For information, call 630-715-0428.

Kane County Audubon Monthly meeting: 7 p.m. Nov. 12 at Hickory Knolls Discovery Center, 3795 Campton Hills Drive, St. Charles. Participants can learn how tallgrass prairie was shaped by bison, its restoration, historical and contemporary Native American tribe connections, and bisons popular culture, art, music, and literature portrayal. The program will be led by Cindy Crosby. For information, call 630-776-0924.

Bird Walk: 8 a.m. Nov. 15 at Les Arends Forest Preserve, 2S731 Illinois State Route 31, Batavia. Attendees will be able to walk along the Fox River. For information, call 630-822-5452.

Bird Walk: 8 a.m. Nov. 22 at Burlington Prairie Forest Preserve, 12N882 Engel Road, Sycamore. Participants can walk through the prairie. For information, call 847-468-1709.

Bird Walk: 8 a.m. Nov. 29 at the former Carpentersville Dam, 310 N. Lincoln Ave., Carpentersville. Attendees will be able to walk and view river changes caused by the dam removal. Participants also can move up river to Dundee. For information, call 630-347-5991.

Kane County Audubon is the local chapter of the Illinois Audubon Society and meets at 7 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month, September through May.

For information, call 630-776-0924 or 217-544-2473 or visit kanecountyaudubon.com or illinoisaudubon.org.