LaFox Road closures begin Oct. 17 in Kane County

LaFox Road will close for a month starting Oct. 17, 2025, to allow construction crews to work on the new Bunker and LaFox roads intersection, according to the Kane County Department of Transportation. (Provided by Illinois Department of Transportation)

A portion of LaFox Road will close for a month starting Oct. 17 to allow construction crews to work on the new Bunker and LaFox roads intersection, according to the Kane County Department of Transportation.

The closure is in effect from Oct. 17 through Nov. 17.

The roadway will be closed between Dillon Field Road and 1,000 feet north of the Union Pacific Railroad tracks.

Planned construction includes large heavy equipment around the roadway shoulders and intersection.

Crews also will prepare for new Metra train station access in 2026. Work is weather dependent.

Motorists should be aware of a detour route that will include Illinois Route 38, Keslinger Road, and Peck Road once the closure begins.

Home access along LaFox Road also will be maintained. Train station commuters are encouraged to allow for additional travel time.

Motorists should expect delays, consider alternate routes and expect additional commute time. Drivers also must obey flaggers and traffic control devices, watch for construction workers and vehicles and reduce their speed.

For information, visit kdot.kanecountyil.gov/Pages/Traffic-Alerts.aspx.