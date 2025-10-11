St. Charles library to hold Great Decisions program Oct. 16

The St. Charles Public Library will hold a talk on “The Future of NATO and European Security” as part of the Great Decisions discussion program.

The free program will begin at 7 p.m. Oct. 16 in the Bisbee Conference Room of the library at 1 S. Sixth Ave.

Highlights include eight foreign policy challenges Americans face annually. The program will features a discussion topic DVD and moderated discussion. Participants are encouraged to review the Great Decisions briefing book’s relevant chapter. No registration is required to attend.

For information, call 630-584-0076.