3 injured in Batavia crash

Batavia police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that injured three shortly before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 7 at North Randall Road and McKee Street.

A Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV was traveling north on North Randall Road and attempting to turn west or left onto McKee Street, according to a news release. A Dodge Ram truck was traveling south on North Randall Road when the crashed happened.

The Trailblazer was driven by a 21-year-old woman who had a 24-year-old man as a passenger. A 28-year-old man was driving the Dodge Ram, the release stated.

The crash required extrication. All were taken to an area hospital, where both drivers were treated and released. The passenger continues to receive advanced medical treatment, the release stated.

Police said no additional information will be released as the investigation is ongoing.

Witnesses or anyone with additional information is asked to call Batavia police at 630-454-2500.