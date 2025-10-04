High-speed electric vehicle chargers at Batavia High School now operational

Level 3 EV Chargers at Batavia High School are open to the public at 1201 Main St. (Photo provided by the City of Batavia)

The city of Batavia and Batavia Public School District 101 installed the city’s first public high-speed electric vehicle chargers at Batavia High School.

The new high-speed chargers are available for public use at any time or day 24/7 and can be paid through an app or with a card at the station.

The two Level 3 charging stations each have two charging ports, and can charge up to four vehicles at a time.

Under an agreement, the city will manage the installation and oversee the maintenance and operations of the charging stations. The school district will be responsible for maintaining the parking spaces.

“The District was pleased to support the City of Batavia by making space available at the high school campus for the EV charging station project,” District 101 Director of Operations Mark Anderson said. “It’s a strong example of how intergovernmental cooperation can lead to practical, community-focused solutions without incurring additional costs to the District.”

Each of the Level 3 chargers can power electric vehicles at up to 240 kW when one port is in use, or 120 kW when both are in use, and take 30 to 45 minutes to fully charge a vehicle.

Batavia has a slower-charging Level 2 station at the Government Center downtown.

City Council members recently reduced the price for its electric vehicle chargers throughout the city and added restrictions and fees for prolonged parking at charging stations.

Per the new rates, Level 2 charging stations cost 25 cents per kWh and Level 3 chargers cost 50 cents per kWh.

Electric vehicles left at Batavia stations after they’re fully charged to be fined $1 per minute for parking, with a max fee of $120. Users will get a 30-minute grace period to move their EVs from the time they finish charging to when the fines begin.

Gas-powered vehicles parked at charging stations will be subject to $100 fines and can be towed, regardless of the amount of time they are parked.

A second Level 3 charging station is planned for outside the Batavia Public Library.

The Level 3 chargers were funded in part by a $320,000 Driving a Cleaner Illinois Grant from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

The total cost for both the school and library chargers is about $575,000. The Batavia Electric Utility will fund any expenses not covered by the grant.

“The City has seen an increase in home [electric vehicle] charging permits in the past two years, and now we are pleased to offer Level 3 charging for residents and visitors,” Batavia Electric Utility superintendent Steve Allen said in a news release. “Receiving the IEPA grant was instrumental in allowing the City of move forward on our strategic plan goals and promote vehicle electrification.”

For more details about Batavia’s plans for future EV infrastructure expansions and rebates for home charger installations, visit the city’s website at bataviail.gov/electric.