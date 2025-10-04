14-year-old student charged after making school threat Aurora police said was not credible

A 14-year-old student was charged this week after Aurora police said an online threat he made directed at Marmion Academy ended up not being a threat at all.

The student later admitted to making the post, which was later removed, according to the release.

“Any threat involving a school, whether intended as a hoax or not, is treated with the utmost seriousness,” Police Chief Matt Thomas said in the release. “The safety of our students and staff will always remain a top priority and we will pursue charges when appropriate to hold individuals accountable.”

An investigation was launched this week by the Aurora Police Department following an online post which authorities said used threatening language directed at Marmion Academy. The post prompted concern in the school community.

The police were first made aware of the post on Oct. 2. Additional officers were sent to the school campus on Oct. 3.

Their investigation determined the post came from a 14-year-old male student who was not present at school on Oct. 3. Detectives determined there was no actual threat to Marmion Academy students or staff, according to a release by the police department.

After consulting with the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office, the student was charged with disorderly conduct in connection with the transmission of a school threat. The matter has been referred to Juvenile Court Services, according to the release.

The police are asking anyone with information to call the Aurora Police Department’s Investigations Division at 630-256-5500.