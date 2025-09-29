Couple in car offer candy to children in Batavia, police say

Batavia police are investigating a suspicious incident that involved two people in a white Jeep SUV offering candy to children, officials announced in a Monday news release.

The incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 25, in the parking lot of an apartment building parking lot in the 1300 block of East Wilson Street.

A man and woman drove up to a group of children standing near the fire lane and asked if they wanted candy, police said.

A parent yelled at them to get away from the kids and the vehicle sped away.

The occupants were described as a female with braids and black and white beads in her hair, and a male with dreads and wearing a red hoodie, the release stated.

They appeared to be 20 to 30 years old and their vehicle was described as a white Jeep SUV, the release stated. The steering wheel was covered with a Hello Kitty cover and there were other Hello Kitty items inside, as well as a Hello Kitty sticker on the gas tank cover, the release stated.

Witnesses or anyone with additional information is asked to call Batavia police at 630-454-2500.

Batavia police reminds parents to educate their children about “stranger danger” and how to react in these situations, the release stated.