Couple in car offer candy to children in Batavia, police say

By Brenda Schory

Batavia police are investigating a suspicious incident that involved two people in a white Jeep SUV offering candy to children, officials announced in a Monday news release.

The incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 25, in the parking lot of an apartment building parking lot in the 1300 block of East Wilson Street.

A man and woman drove up to a group of children standing near the fire lane and asked if they wanted candy, police said.

A parent yelled at them to get away from the kids and the vehicle sped away.

The occupants were described as a female with braids and black and white beads in her hair, and a male with dreads and wearing a red hoodie, the release stated.

They appeared to be 20 to 30 years old and their vehicle was described as a white Jeep SUV, the release stated. The steering wheel was covered with a Hello Kitty cover and there were other Hello Kitty items inside, as well as a Hello Kitty sticker on the gas tank cover, the release stated.

Witnesses or anyone with additional information is asked to call Batavia police at 630-454-2500.

Batavia police reminds parents to educate their children about “stranger danger” and how to react in these situations, the release stated.

Brenda Schory covers Geneva, crime and courts, and features for the Kane County Chronicle