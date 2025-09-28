Batavia man reports $34K stolen from bank account

A Batavia resident reported $34,000 in an unauthorized transfer occurred in his money market account – the bank said it was done online. (AP photo/Elise Amendola)

A Batavia man told police that $34,000 was transferred from his money market account without his permission or knowledge, according to a police report released after a public records request.

The resident noticed the debit on Sept. 18 and notified BMO Harris Bank, 185 S. Randall Road, Batavia, the report stated.

He told police that a bank representative told him the transfer was done online and he would likely be reimbursed for the unauthorized transfer, according to the report.

The money market account was only in that resident’s name and he was the only person with access, the report stated.

Police advised the resident to monitor his credit, while they follow up with the bank, the report stated.