St. Charles Electric Christmas Parade now accepting entries

Santa waves to spectators while bringing the Holiday Homecoming Electric Christmas Parade to a close in St. Charles on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Dominic Di Palermo for Shaw Local)

The St. Charles Business Alliance is accepting entry forms for the annual Electric Christmas Parade.

The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 29 in downtown St. Charles.

The event is open to community groups, local businesses and nonprofit organizations. The entry form is available online at stcholidayhomecoming.com.

Applicants must submit a completed entry application, an insurance certificate naming the St. Charles Business Alliance and city of St. Charles as additional insureds and a signed copy of parade rules and safety guidelines.

The documents must be emailed to info@stcalliance.org or mailed to the St. Charles Business Alliance, 2 E. Main St., St. Charles. Entry fees cost $50 for nonprofit entries, $300 for business entries, and $325 for political entries. The entry forms are due Nov. 7.

The Holiday Homecoming event will begin with the Lighting of the Lights Ceremony at 5 p.m. Nov. 28. A holiday movie will screen at 10 a.m. Nov. 29 at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St.

A special visit from Santa Claus himself begins at 1 p.m. Nov. 29.

The St. Charles Business Alliance’s stated mission is to drive economic growth to make St. Charles a tourism, people and business destination.

For information, visit stcalliance.org or stcholidayhomecoming.com or call 630-443-3967.