St. Charles Electric Christmas Parade now accepting entries

The St. Charles Business Alliance is accepting entry forms for the annual Electric Christmas Parade.
The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 29 in downtown St. Charles.
The event is open to community groups, local businesses and nonprofit organizations. The entry form is available online at stcholidayhomecoming.com.
Applicants must submit a completed entry application, an insurance certificate naming the St. Charles Business Alliance and city of St. Charles as additional insureds and a signed copy of parade rules and safety guidelines.
The documents must be emailed to info@stcalliance.org or mailed to the St. Charles Business Alliance, 2 E. Main St., St. Charles. Entry fees cost $50 for nonprofit entries, $300 for business entries, and $325 for political entries. The entry forms are due Nov. 7.
The Holiday Homecoming event will begin with the Lighting of the Lights Ceremony at 5 p.m. Nov. 28. A holiday movie will screen at 10 a.m. Nov. 29 at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St.
A special visit from Santa Claus himself begins at 1 p.m. Nov. 29.
The St. Charles Business Alliance’s stated mission is to drive economic growth to make St. Charles a tourism, people and business destination.
For information, visit stcalliance.org or stcholidayhomecoming.com or call 630-443-3967.