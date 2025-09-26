Geneva’s State Street Jewelers marks 40 years

State Street Jewelers in Geneva marked its 40th year in business with a ribbon cutting and party Sept. 25, 2025. Shannon Stewart (left) holds the Geneva Chamber ribbon, Bruce Heidlauf, store owner Jeffrey Hampton, Marci Sterkel, Neil Johnson, Kelly Vass, Heather Sutherland, Louise Aughnay, Michael Olesen, Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns and Martha Sanchez participated. (Photo provided by Kristen Cornelio)

For 40 years, State Street Jewelers in Geneva sold rings and watches, necklaces, earrings and bracelets.

It takes a lot of professionalism and dedication to be the go-to place for fine jewelry that memorializes special moments for four decades.

Geneva’s State Street Jewelers, 230 W. State St., marked 40 years Thursday with a ribbon cutting and soiree with champagne, hors d’oeuvres, gift bags and a raffle.

“It’s kind of an honor,” general manager Kelly Vass said. “Not a lot of businesses survive that long.”

Brothers Bob and John Anderson started the business in 1952 and owned it until 1985 when they sold it to Jeff Hampton and his wife at the time, Donna. Jeff Hampton is still the owner.

Karen Townsend(left) and State Street Jewelers team member Louise Aughnay share a moment at a party Sept. 25, 2025, following a ribbon cutting to mark the store's 40th anniversary. (Photo provided by Kristen Cornelio)

“They went from mostly watches and gifts to fine jewelry,” Vass said. “And they had just joined an organization, the Independent Jewelers Organization, to mentor and guide them.”

The IJO assisted small jewelry businesses with a little more clout and information about good vendors, she said.

“After they joined the Independent Jewelers Organization, they started to change the approach of what the inventory was, fine-tuning and focused on other things that helped us grow,” Vass said.

Another strong aspect to State Street Jewelers is its commitment to the community, as the business always steps up to support fundraisers.

“I don’t honestly recall that we ever said no to a charity,” Vass said. “We are a strong supporter of the community that we live in.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 6 State Street Jewelers in Geneva marked its 40th year in business with a ribbon cutting and party Sept. 25, 2025. Shannon Stewart (left) holds the Geneva Chamber ribbon, Bruce Heidlauf, store owner Jeffrey Hampton, Marci Sterkel, Neil Johnson, Kelly Vass, Heather Sutherland, Louise Aughnay, Michael Olesen, Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns and Martha Sanchez participated. (Photo provided by Kristen Cornelio)

Indeed, most recently the store provided the raffle drawing prize of an 18-karat white gold diamond heart necklace valued at $5,600 for a Geneva History Museum fundraiser – along with a $200 gift card to be won by those who registered early.

The store is also a member of the St. Charles, Batavia and Geneva chambers of commerce.

While there are plenty of other jewelry stores in the area, Vass said the competition brings people to the area – and State Street Jewelers’ reputation brings them to their store.

State Street Jewelers team member Marci Sterkel showcases two jewelry raffle prizes Sept. 25, 2025 during a party following the ribbon cutting for the Geneva store's 40th anniversary. Proceeds from the raffle benefited a local nonprofit, Fox Valley Food for Health. (Photo provided by Kristen Cornelio)

“There’s a lot of choices for them to go to,” Vass said. “I still really believe it’s our brand. State Street has become a brand of our own. ... I honestly feel our customer service and our partners keeps us head and shoulders above the competition.”

The store has four jewelers, a watch technician, a shop repair and custom manager, an operations manager, five full-time consultants, three part-time and one by appointment only.

Right now, the focus of fine jewelry is customization and personalization for investment.

“Something even as simple as an engraving, initials or a date – everyone likes to add their personal touch,” Vass said. “It’s a kind of request that we see more and more. ... For some people, their jewelry is an extension of their family, because a lot of the pieces are heirlooms to be good enough quality to pass down to the next generation.”

As the store marks 40 years, its jewelers will go to Antwerp, Belgium, in October to visit its diamond houses and pick diamonds by hand, she said.

One of those diamonds will be the prize in another raffle for a Nov. 8 event, while California jewelry designer Simon G. will be at the store with his top custom designer Nov. 7 and 8.

The year will end with a gala at the Herringon Inn and Spa by invitation only and for the store’s top vendors, she said.

“A motto, a pillar of our business, is that we are eternally grateful for all the patronage we get,” Vass said. “But that comes with our reputation of excellence and customer service and fine goods.”