Fundraising tour set in Geneva’s 1892 historic courthouse Sept. 18

The Geneva History Museum will host a tour of the historic 1892 Kane County Courthouse, 100 S. Third St., from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 18. Tickets are $100 and a fundraiser for the museum. The courthouse is still in use for civil cases. (Photo provided by Geneva History Museum)

The Geneva History Museum will host a fundraiser tour of the historic 1892 Kane County Courthouse in September.

The guided tour will run from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at the museum, 113 S. Third St., Geneva. Highlights include a surprise feature in the basement, hidden original ceiling murals, a recent finding inside a vault, stories of the past and plans for the future.

Attendees are to meet the guide at the museum and walk to the courthouse’s back entrance to go through the standard security screening.

Afterward, they will go back across the street to the museum for a party with appetizers, wine, beer, signature cocktail and gift bag, the release stated.

The Geneva History Museum is selling raffle tickets to win a $5,600 white gold diamond necklace from State Street Jewelers with the drawing to be at the end of the old courthouse tour at 7 p.m. Sept. 18. (Photo provided by Geneva History Museum)

Tour tickets are $100 and available online at genevahistorymuseum.org or by calling 630-232-4951.

When tour attendees register by Sept. 1, they will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a $200 gift card to State Street Jewelers, the release stated.

Also being offered that night is a separate raffle drawing to win an 18-karat white gold diamond heart necklace valued at $5,600, also from State Street Jewelers.

Raffle tickets for the necklace are $100 apiece or two for $150, three for $250 or four tickets for $300. These are being sold separately from the tour and available to anyone online at secure.genevahistorymuseum.org.

The drawing will be held at 7 p.m. when the courthouse tour ends.

All proceeds of the two fundraisers will go to benefit the museum.