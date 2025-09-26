8 high-end bikes and e-bikes, valued at over $8K, reported stolen in Batavia in recent months

Eight high-end bikes were reported stolen in Batavia between July 3 and Sept. 7, five of them electric or e-bikes, according to police reports released following a Freedom of Information Act request.

The bikes ranged in value from $2,000 to $400, totaling $8,750, according to reports, with the most expensive being e-bikes and valued at $900 to $2,000, reports stated.

A black, yellow and orange Aventon Aventure Ebike, which was unlocked and valued at $2,000, was taken about 9:10 a.m. Aug. 28 from the bike rack near the entrance of the Dunkin’ Donuts Circle K Shell at 108 N. Batavia Ave., the report stated.

Another e-bike, an aqua green Charge Comfort model also valued at $2,000, was reported stolen Sept. 7 from the parking lot of Sturdy Shelter Brewing, 10 Shumway Ave. It had been parked there from 11 p.m. Sept. 5 and discovered stolen 10:30 a.m. Sept. 7, the report stated.

The battery was not on the bike at the time, but e-bikes can also be pedaled like regular bicycles.

The Charge Comfort was locked to the bike rack north of the business while the owner went to a Cubs game. When he went to retrieve the bike the next day, it was gone and the lock had been cut, according to the report.

A black Qlaway e-bike, valued at $900, was reported stolen Sept. 4 from a front porch pillar in the 200 block of North Washington Street. Police noted the chain lock still hanging on the pillar with a broken chain, consistent with bolt cutters, the report stated.

The owner said this was his second e-bike to be stolen. The first one, valued at $800, was stolen Aug. 4 from the 200 block of North Prairie Street, according to reports.

A black and gray RadRunner Plus 2 with a brown seat, valued at $1,400, taken from the 1200 block of East Wilson Street, also on Sept. 4, reports stated.

The bike was locked to a rack. Police noted the lock was undamaged and still attached to the rack.

A red three-wheel adult bike with a white basket on the back, valued at $750, was reported stolen July 3, taken from the 200 block of Lathem Street. The family reported the theft after returning from vacation, the report stated.

A red and black Mongoose bike, valued at $400, was reported stolen Sept. 5 from a bike rack at the Batavia Apartments, 1243 E. Wilson St. The owner came home from school and found that the cable-style lock had been cut with a cable or bolt cutter, the report stated.

On July 10, a yellow Trek bike, valued at $500 or less, had been parked in the rack at McDonald’s, 125 W. Wilson St., for 10 to 20 minutes before it was stolen, according to the report. It was described as an older bike “scuffed up” with electrical tape on some of the brake wires.

Sammy Radi, owner of Sammy’s Bikes in St. Charles, said he always advises customers to lock their bikes.

“Even if it’s a tiny, thin wire lock – if it’s locked, it’s not pick up and go. It’s an obstacle,” Radi said. “The majority of bikes that get stolen are not locked. They just pick it up and go with it.”

Radi advised locking a bike up even if the owner is just running into a store for a few minutes, and to make sure the lock is visible.

If a customer is spending $1,000 or $1,500 on a high-end bike, Radi said he also advises them to buy a chip or GPS tracker that will follow where the bike goes.

“That’s the best way to avoid losing your bike,” Radi said. “You can track it down.”

His other advice is to take photos of the serial number and receipt from the bike so you can prove it’s yours if a stolen bike is recovered.

Radi also advised to have the bike included in the homeowner’s insurance policy.

“It should be covered, for sure,” Radi said.