Geneva pets can receive blessings at Lutheran Church Saturday

Pastor Jane Perkolup gives a blessing to Ava, a teacup poodle, as her owner Cici Ruby looks on, at the Blessing of the Animals that was held at Geneva Lutheran Church on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

Geneva Lutheran Church invites animal lovers and their pets to the second Pet Blessing event on Saturday, Oct. 4.

The pastor will offer blessings to creatures of all kinds from 9 to 11 a.m. on the front lawn of the church at 301 S. Third St.

The blessing of pets is commonly celebrated on the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi, known for his compassion for animals.

The event, first held by the church last year, will celebrate the role pets play in their owners’ lives.

Owners of smaller or less social pets are encouraged to bring a picture to be blessed.

All ages are welcome. There will be contests, treats, prizes and musical entertainment for both kids and pets. The Geneva Police Department comfort dog Tommy will also be in attendance.

For more information, contact pastor Jane Perkolup at 815-210-0086.