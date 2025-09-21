Taylor Swift-themed Showgirl Lantern Walk coming to Batavia

Batavia MainStreet will hold a Taylor Swift–themed Showgirl Lantern Walk to combine shopping, music and community spirit.

The free event is 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 3 in downtown Batavia.

Attendees can visit more than 20 restaurants, studios and stores along the lantern trail and have some fun with a Taylor Swift Lyric Scavenger Hunt. Participants can search for hidden lyric clues and match the lyrics to the proper song. The completed scavenger hunt can be submitted for a chance to win a raffle basket featuring prizes donated by local merchants.

“The Lantern Walk is all about creating community connections in a fun and magical way,” Batavia MainStreet assistant director Kristen Desler said in a news release. “Pairing the glow of lanterns with the energy of Taylor Swift fandom and the creativity of our local businesses makes for an evening that’s truly unforgettable.”

Batavia MainStreet is a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing downtown Batavia through community-based programs and volunteer-driven efforts.

For information, visit downtownbatavia.com/event/lantern-walk or email brittany@arlohendrix.com.