Kane County clerk urges people to register to vote during national registration month

People wait in line in 2024 at the Kane County Clerk’s office to cast early votes in the general election. Kane County Clerk John Cunningham is urging people to register in September, during National Voter Registration Month, so they can vote in the March 17, 2026 primary and the Nov. 3, 2026 general election. (Sandy Bressner)

Kane County Clerk John Cunningham is urging people to register to vote on National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, Sept. 16, or anytime during the remainder of National Voter Registration Month in September.

Kane County has 287,000 registered voters, Cunningham said, as he urged residents who are not registered or who need to update their registration to do so.

“We have two very important elections coming up next year, the March 17, 2026 general primary election and the Nov. 3, 2026 general election,” Cunningham stated in a news release.

“Voters will have an opportunity to choose and, later elect, candidates for a variety of county, state, and federal offices, from the county board and countywide officers all the way up to the Governor and the United States Senate,” Cunningham stated in the release. “However, you cannot participate in those elections if you are not registered to vote.”

To register to vote, individuals must meet certain qualifications under state law, which is to be a U.S. citizen, live in the precinct for 30 days prior to the next election and be 18 by election​ day. Those who are 17 can register to vote in a primary election if they will be 18 on the date of the next general or consolidated election, according to the release.

Kane County residents can register to vote in person, by mail or online.

In-person registration can be completed at the Kane County Clerk’s Office, 719 S. Batavia Ave., Bldg. B, Geneva; or at 5 E. Downer Place, Suite F, Aurora.

Two valid, current forms of identification are required. Acceptable forms of identification include a driver’s license or state ID, Social Security card, public aid ID, current utility bill, employee or student ID, lease or contract for residence, credit card, civic or union membership cards or professional association membership card.

A list of other local governmental offices with voter registration services is available online at clerk.kanecountyil.gov.

For mail-in voter registration, an application is available online at the website.

That form can be mailed with copies of two forms of identification to the Kane County Clerk’s Office.

Online registration is available through the State Board of Elections online portal at ova.elections.il.gov, which also requires a valid driver’s license or state ID with a matching current address, the release stated.

Registered voters who want to cancel their own voter registration can do so by completing and mailing a signed affidavit of cancellation online at clerk.kanecountyil.gov to the Clerk’s Office.

The Kane County Clerk’s Office is the election authority for Kane County and has developed innovative ways to serve the public. These include expansion of early voting, establishment of a call center to resolve election day issues, a Voter Outreach Program to increase registration and early voting and improved technology according to the release.

Besides the website, election information is available online on X at @KaneCoILClerk, and Facebook at facebook.com/kanecountyclerk.