High school football game raises awareness of pediatric cancer, St. Charles-based foundation

A man carries a poster remembering Abigail "Abi" Ayala at an East Aurora High football game against Streamwood on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, to support Cal's Angels, a St. Charles-based nonprofit foundation dedicated to granting wishes, raising pediatric cancer awareness and funding research. Abi died in 2024, months after she was honored by the city of Aurora on World Cancer Day. (Photo provided by Al Benson)

Cheerleaders from East Aurora High School and other people in attendance at Friday’s game against Streamwood donned gold shirts shirts in recognition of Pediatric Cancer Month and in support of Cal’s Angels, a St. Charles-based nonprofit foundation dedicated to granting wishes, raising pediatric cancer awareness and funding research.

East Aurora High cheerleaders wear gold-colored T-shirts at a football game against Streamwood on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, to support Cal's Angels, a St. Charles-based nonprofit foundation dedicated to granting wishes, raising pediatric cancer awareness and funding research. (Photo provided by Al Benson)

Students, staff and attendees donned the gold-colored shirts to recognize Cal’s Angels’ efforts and in memory of Abigail “Abi” Ayala, an Aurora girl who was honored by the city during World Cancer Day in 2024 and died a few months later at age 12 of a form of pediatric cancer. Family members displayed photos of her during a pregame ceremony.

“Let’s turn September gold to honor the courageous children facing cancer and to drive awareness, support, and research that can save lives. Join us in spreading gold this September,” said a statement from the nonprofit, shared in a news release.

The organization is named after Cal Sutter, a South Elgin Little League All-Star who was diagnosed with acute myelogenous leukemia in 2005 at age 12. He died the following year.

“Cal never gave up hope. He was always more concerned about the well-being of the other children fighting cancer than he was about himself,” the release said. “The courage he displayed throughout his treatment inspired the start of Cal’s All-Star Angel Foundation.”

Founded in 2007, the foundation has raised $33 million through donors, the release said, “enabling it to bring unbelievable amounts of hope and support to thousands of pediatric cancer patients and their families.”

Visit calsangels.org for more information.