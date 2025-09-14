Kane County Sheriff’s Office announces Labor Day enforcement campaign results

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office recently announced the results of its “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Drive High Get a DUI” Labor Day campaigns.

The campaign was held over Labor Day weekend.

The sheriff’s office issued 32 citations over 34 hours. The citations include 14 speeding tickets, seven distracted driving citations, four seatbelt violations, and three driving without a license citations. The sheriff’s office made no DUI arrests, according to a news release.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office collaborated with other law enforcement agencies and highway safety partners across the state for the Illinois Labor Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Drive High Get a DUI” campaign.

The enforcement campaigns are funded by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation and is part of the statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High Get a DUI,” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns.