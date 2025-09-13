New state program widens higher education access to Illinois students

A new statewide program aims to make higher education at public universities more accessible to Illinois students.

Gov. JB Pritzker, the Illinois Board of Higher Education, Illinois Community College Board, and Illinois Student Assistance Commission recently launched the One Click College Admit program for Illinois public universities and community colleges.

The program will allow Illinois high school seniors and community college transfer students to be accepted into the state’s public universities.

“Enhancing access to Illinois’ public universities and community colleges with One Click College Admit will empower even more talented students across the state to realize their full academic potential through higher education,” Pritzker said in a news release. “This program marks another step in my administration’s steadfast effort to make Illinois the best state in the nation to receive an accessible, high-quality education — one that sets students of all backgrounds up for lifelong success.”

The program’s only criteria for college admission will be grade point average. The admission program also waives applications, application fees, essays and letters of recommendation.

“One Click College Admit will ensure every student a spot at one of our state public institutions – making our state’s higher education system more accessible and equitable. Getting into college will be easy and stress-free for students and parents in Illinois,” Illinois Board of Higher Education executive director Ginger Ostro also said in the news release. “This new program is designed to remove barriers often encountered when applying to college, especially for students who are the first in their family to go to college.”

“Illinois community colleges offer students a clear, affordable pathway to degrees, transfer opportunities and in-demand careers,” Illinois Community College Board executive director Brian Durham said in the news release. “One Click College Admit removes barriers and ensures students know that community college is not just an option—it’s a smart first step toward their future.”

High school seniors can receive automatic acceptances to Illinois public colleges and universities through the program for fall 2026 enrollment.

“By eliminating the stress of essays and burden of fees, One Click College Admit creates opportunities for students who might not have thought college was an option for them,” Illinois Student Assistance Commission executive director Eric Zarnikow also said in the news release. “Working together with our sister agencies and policymakers on the state’s new direct admissions program, we can make college possible for more Illinois students.”

The students can create a Common App account and enter their GPA and basic biographical information.

“We know from the latest research that a college degree remains one of the most reliable paths to higher income and economic mobility for students from all backgrounds,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Tony Sanders. “One Click College Admit is removing barriers and making the path to higher education as simple as possible, so more Illinois students can access the opportunities and earning potential that come with a degree.”

Students can begin to opt out of the One Click College Admit program during junior year in 2027. The students can submit an online form to ensure direct admission offers eligibility during the fall of senior year. Parental consent will be given to students who opt out to share GPA’s with the Illinois Student Assistance Commission. The students’ GPAs will be matched with the GPA admission requirements at partner public universities for direct admission offers.

“Programs like One Click College Admit continue to streamline the college admissions process that will help keep Illinois’ best and brightest in our state,” said Dr. Jason Leahy, Executive Director of the Illinois Principals Association. The IPA looks forward to continuing to work with the state agencies to ensure our young people find educational opportunities in Illinois that best meet their needs.”

One Click College Admit will ensure high school seniors know community college enrollment is a higher education option. The program also will begin to serve community college students in January of 2026. Community college students participating in the program must complete an online opt-in form. The form gives consent for the student’s GPA and required transferable credit hours to be shared with the Illinois Student Assistance Commission. The credit hours and GPA will be matched with admission requirements at partner public universities.

The initiative is a collaborative effort between the Illinois Board of Higher Education, Illinois Community College Board, and Illinois Student Assistance Commission with Lumina Foundation’s Great Admissions Redesign challenge support.

One Click College Admit is a direct admissions program to participating Illinois public institutions. The program is not a free tuition or financial aid program. Illinois students must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid annually to determine financial aid eligibility.

For information, visit oneclickadmit.org or oneclickadmit.org/Financial-Aid.html