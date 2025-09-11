Crash investigation underway in Maple Park, says Kane County Sheriff’s Office

The Village of Maple Park sign on Willow Street is seen on Saturday, May 4, 2024. (Kelsey Rettke)

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid a portion of Maple Park as authorities investigate a serious crash Wednesday night.

“For your safety, please do not travel in the area of County Line Road at Ramm Road in Maple Park,” authorities wrote on the sheriff’s social media page.

The road is expected to be closed for an “unknown” amount of time, according to the sheriff’s office.

Motorists should use alternate routes, authorites said.

The sheriff’s office is expected to update the public again once the road is cleared. Officials with the sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to request for further comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.