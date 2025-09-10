European ancestry records workshop set for Sept. 16 in St. Charles

Residents can learn how to search for ancestry records during a “Looking for European Roots” workshop at the St. Charles Public Library.

The workshop will begin at 7 p.m. Sept. 16 in the library’s Huntley Community Room, 1 S. Sixth Ave.

Attendees can learn about European ancestry record websites including FamilySearch.org and Find My Past. The workshop will be held by genealogist Caron Primas Brennan. Registration is required to attend.

For information or to register, visit scpld.org or call 630-584-0076.