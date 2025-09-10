Elderly couple killed in Geneva crash identified

The Kane County Coroner’s Office released the identities of the victims of a deadly crash last Friday in Geneva, according to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

The Coroner’s Office identified the victims on Sept. 10 as Geneva couple Dennis White, 85, and Ritsuko White, 88.

The couple died when their Toyota collided with a BMW along Bricher Road near Fisher Drive.

The Whites met in Japan when Dennis, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, was stationed in Okinawa, according to his obituary.

They were married for nearly 65 years, had four children and seven grandchildren.

Dennis was a deacon at a parish with the Diocese of Rockford.

According to online obituary for Dennis White and and for Ritsuko White, a visitation for the couple is planned for 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 12 at Yurs Funeral Home, 1771 W State St. in Geneva. A funeral Mass is planned for 10:30 a.m. Sept. 13 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2900 E. Main St. in St. Charles, with burial to follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

The crash occurred about 1:40 p.m. on Sept. 5 when a dark blue, 2020 BMW X3 was traveling east on Bricher and collided with a blue 2005 Toyota Corolla as the Toyota was trying to turn west onto Bircher from Fisher, Geneva police said in a news release, citing a preliminary investigation.

The BMW came to rest in a wooded brush area north of the intersection and sparked with fire, which firefighters quickly extinguished.

The BMW was driven by an 18-year-old man, who had three passengers, ages 18 to 19, in the vehicle, police said. The driver and two passengers were medically released at the scene, but one passenger was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva, according to the release.

No charges had been filed as of Wednesday, but the crash remained under investigation by Geneva police, the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team and the Kane County Coroner’s Office.