Teen accused of beating elderly man in ‘violent, unprovoked attack’ during robbery, Aurora police chief says

Shaw Local file – A teenager was charged in connection to a violent attack on an elderly man during an attempted robbery late last month, police announced Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025.

A teenager was charged in connection to a violent attack on an elderly man during an attempted robbery late last month, police announced Wednesday.

A 17-year-old from Aurora has been arrested and taken to Kane County Juvenile Justice Center, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department. The teenager is charged with two counts of aggravated battery, resisting a police officer, attempted robbery and aggravated battery to a person over 60, police said.

Paramedics took the victim, a 70-year-old Aurora man, to Mercy Hospital, where doctors confirmed he had suffered a broken orbital bone, according to the release.

“This was a violent, unprovoked attack on a member of our community,” Aurora Police Chief Matthew Thomas said in the release. “Our officers acted quickly to identify and apprehend the offender, and given the circumstances of this case, we’re grateful his injuries weren’t more severe. It’s especially troubling when seniors are victimized, and we remain committed to protecting those who need it the most.”

The victim called authorities about 11:13 p.m. Aug. 28 to West Galena Boulevard for a reported attempted robbery and beating, police said.

Officers found the man suffering “significant facial injuries, including swelling to both eyes and facial laceration,” according to the release.

The man told police a younger male approached him, demanded money and struck him multiple times in the face and head. The man alleged his attacker continued to beat him after he fell to the ground, police said.

The man was able to break free, call police and provide authorities with a detailed description of his attacker and possible location nearby, according to the release.

Aurora police found the teenager in the area described by the elderly man, but the teenager ran away, authorities said. Police arrested the teenager after a short foot chase.

The attack remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call Aurora Police at (630) 256-5500.