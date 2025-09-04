Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: St. Charles North’s Alexzandria Richardson, flag football, junior

Name: Alexzandria Richardson

School: St. Charles North, junior

Sport: Flag football

Why she was selected: In a home game against Jacobs, Richardson had three carries for 88 yards and two touchdowns, including the team’s first-ever score, to secure a 31-0 victory – the program’s first-ever IHSA-sanctioned win in the sport.

Richardson was selected the Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week based on an online vote.

Here is her Q&A with sports reporter Joel Boenitz.

Walk me through how you felt about your debut performance.

Richardson: So going into that game, I was feeling a little nervous. I wasn’t really sure how I was going to do, but I think I did great. I definitely executed where I should have.

What was the team energy like before the program’s first-ever IHSA-sanctioned flag football game?

Richardson: I think my whole team was just super pumped up, and so was I. We played last season as a club, but since it didn’t really count, this was our first actual time getting on the field. There was definitely some nerves, but I think they were good nerves. And I was just very excited to get to play.

You recorded the first touchdown in program history with a 57-yard score. What was that feeling after hitting the end zone?

Richardson: I always feel like right before the play, when I get the ball, my mindset is to score. Even if it isn’t what happens, it’s always what I think about happening. So when I got past everyone, I just kept running. It was just a normal play for me, I just made it to the end zone, and it didn’t really set in to me that it was the first touchdown until they said something over the intercom. So after I scored I was like, ‘Oh yeah, I got a touchdown.’ And then once everyone started running up to me and congratulating me, then it was just so surreal.

What was the feeling of coming away with a win in your first game?

Richardson: It’s super exciting. I think for me and the team, it’s really setting us up for what we can do throughout the season and hopefully the playoffs. Last year we did good as a team, but we really didn’t get a chance to go to the playoffs, so now that we have a chance it’s super exciting.

What got you into playing flag football?

Richardson: Growing up I actually played tackle football with a youth organization called the Elgin Bears until my freshman year. And once flag football was an option my parents told me that I should try it. And I tried it and liked it, so I just continued to keep playing. And even though it’s not what I grew up playing, it’s still super cool to me, and I think the more I play the more I start to like it.

Were you mainly a running back growing up or did you play other positions?

Richardson: I really did defense growing up. I like playing defense more, but I think I’m better on offense.

You’re also an all-conference sprinter for the North Stars. How do you think that gives you an advantage on the football field?

Richardson: It definitely helps with my speed. I know after the touchdown, I didn’t feel that fast, but everyone was coming up to me and saying how I looked so fast out there. I think that it’s definitely an advantage I have on everyone that I’m able to just run faster, so I think that’s why I’m good at running back, because speed is a big thing for that position.