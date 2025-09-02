45th annual Scandinavian Day fest is Sept. 7 in South Elgin

FILE - Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden are represented in the Opening Ceremony at the Scandinavian Day Festival at Vasa Park in South Elgin in 2022. (Amber Dooley)

The 45th annual Scandinavian Day Festival will be celebrated from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 7 in South Elgin.

The family-friendly event takes place at Vasa Park at 35W217 Rt. 31 and includes food, entertainment and vendors representing Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Iceland.

The day’s schedule begins at 10:30 a.m. with an outdoor church service, followed by an opening ceremony and welcome at 11:30 a.m.

Children’s activities will include crafts, face painting, story time by Elsa and free pony rides.

Entertainers will include Nordic Folk Dancers of Chicago, Libido Funk Circus, songs from Denmark by Anita Lerche and Bo Riemer, and Leikarringen Heimhug Dancers.

Food and beverage vendors will serve lingonberry saft and coffee with skorpa, fried herring, pølse, köttbullar, kringle and Æbleskiver. In addition to collectibles, homemade cookies, cake slices and lefse rounds will be offered by bakers from Sons of Norway Polar Star Lodge 5-472 in Montgomery.

A vendor walkway will feature Scandinavian-focused treats, artisan crafts and information from local Scandinavian organizations, museums and lodges.

A living history area along the Fox River will offer chats with a Viking and family members across time and space.

Admission is $15 for adults and free for 12 and under. Parking is free.

For more information, call 847-695-6720 or visit scandinaviandayil.com.