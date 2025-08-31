Altiro Latin Fusion offered steak tacos at Festival of the Vine in 2022. This year, it's offering fish and chicken tacos. And its second restaurant, Enigma, will offer shrimp cocktail and tuna tostadas. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

You’d think anything named Festival of the Vine would only have wine, but at Geneva Chamber of Commerce’s annual event, beer, hard cider and seltzer are right up there with Ziata Sauvignon Blanc, Shatter Grenache and Seaglass Pinot Noir.

The annual festival goes from noon to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5 and Saturday, Sept. 6; and from noon to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 7 on James Street between South Fourth and Fifth streets in downtown Geneva.

Penrose Brewing Company in Geneva is offering Penrose Light, a German-style Helles lager, Lemon and Apple Cider Seltz-Ups.

Other offerings include Goofy Boots - Hazy IPA and Looper - IPA for Round after Round.

Other wines include Iron & Sand Cabernet Sauvignon and Neyers Chardonnay, according to the chamber schedule.

Tickets for alcoholic beverages are $2 apiece, sold in increments of $20 at the ticket booth.

Tickets for the Flavor Fare food tent are also $2 each and the cost for each item ranges from one to five tickets.

Among the food choices will be Altiro Latin Fusion’s fish tacos, Chianti’s crab pasta, Stockholm’s dijon salmon, Kernel’s Gourmet Popcorn, Cody’s Belly Bites’ chorizo and queso puff pastry with chipotle sauce and a scoop from Batavia’s Chicken Salad Chick.

A full entertainment and special events schedule is online at genevachamber.com.

The craft show will be on South Third and Campbell streets from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Festival-goers are asked not to bring backpacks or bags larger than 12x12x6 inches.

The city of Geneva and Penrose Brewing are the presenting sponsors for this year’s festival.