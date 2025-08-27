Geneva police set street closures for Festival of the Vine Sept. 5-7

Street closures and parking restrictions will go into effect starting Wednesday, Sept. 3 in downtown Geneva in preparation for the Festival of the Vine, which takes place Sept. 5-7, officials announced in a news release.

Parking restrictions will begin at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 2 on James and Fourth streets.

Street closures on Wednesday, Sept. 3 will be on James Street from the middle of the 300 block to Fifth Street and Fourth Street from the middle of the 0 block to James Street, the release stated.

Parking restrictions beginning late Thursday, Sept. 4 will be:

• Both sides of Fifth Street from State/Illinois Route 38 to Campbell streets, and the west side of the 200 and 300 blocks

• Six parking spots on James Street on the south side west of Third Street

• The 400 and 600 blocks of Campbell Street

• The west side only of the 200 and 300 blocks of Fourth Street

Parking restrictions on Campbell Street will begin at 11:59 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5.

Campbell Street from Third to Fourth streets will be closed on Saturday, Sept. 6.

Parking restrictions will be lifted after the festival conclusion Sept. 7. Road closures will remain in place until 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 8.

No-parking signs posted on wooden stakes should not be removed since the restrictions are meant to provide a safe environment for festival patrons, the release stated.

Vehicles parked in restricted areas may be ticketed or towed. And parking within 20 feet of an intersection or crosswalk is prohibited.

The city of Geneva is a presenting sponsor for Geneva Chamber of Commerce’s Festival of the Vine.

The event is centered around the historic Kane County Courthouse, 100 S. Third St.

The Flavor Fare, featuring local restaurants, and the Entertainment stage will be situated on James Street, while the arts and crafts show will be on Campbell Street, the release stated.

More information about the festival is available online at genevachamber.com.