New principal named at Kane County Juvenile Justice Center

Marisa Christoffel is the new principal at the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center. She begins her role Sept. 8, 2025. (Photo provided by Kane County Regional Office of Education)

Marisa Christoffel is the new principal at the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center.

She begins her role Sept. 8, according to a news release from the Kane County Regional Office of Education. Christoffel most recently was assistant Principal of Smith Elementary in West Aurora School District 129.

“I am excited and humbled to be an advocate for education in my new role,” Christoffel said in a news release. “I am looking forward to collaborating with staff, celebrating student diversity, and nurturing an environment of equity for the center’s community.”

Christoffel will take over the role following the retirement of Ivars Spalis, who has spent two decades with the JJC and has served as principal since 2014.

As Principal and Education Program Coordinator, Christoffel will work closely with Regional Superintendent John K. Jonak, who has taken up oversight of the work within the Education Program at the JJC.

“Marisa brings an extensive background both in the classroom and in administrative roles to this position,” Jonak said in a news release. “It takes a strong candidate to continue the body of work put forth by Mr. Spalis over a long career, and we know she fills that need. Our work at the JJC is intended to continue education for school-aged children regardless of their circumstance, and we are eager for her to guide those efforts.”

The ROE runs its education program through an agreement between St. Charles School District 303 and Kane County Chief Judge Robert Villa.

Certified teachers give daily instruction year-round in language arts, math, science and social studies. The program aims to guarantee that students in juvenile detention continue to be educated and make a successful transition back into their public school program.

The principal serves as administrator of the program and communicates with the students’ public schools to help with transfers.

Christoffel has held roles in education across Kane County, according to the release. She began her career as a teacher at Chesterbrook Academy in Bartlett in 2001. She spent the next two decades at Rotolo Middle School in Batavia, teaching social studies and language arts across multiple grade levels. She served as principal at Pope St. John Paul II Catholic Academy in Aurora from 2022 to 2024.

She received her Doctorate in Curriculum and Instruction from Aurora University in 2021 and a Master of Educational Leadership from the same institution in 2012. She also carries a Master’s of Reading from Northeastern Illinois University and a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from National-Louis University.

“My career objective is to provide instructional leadership that helps inspire a collaborative educational community and assists people as they learn and grow on a daily basis,” Christoffel said in the release. ”I intend to accomplish that in this role.”