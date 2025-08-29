Public hearing set on Campton Hills 900-home development. Here’s what’s in annexation agreement

The yellow and beige areas are proposed for annexation to Campton Hills as a new development, LaFox of Campton Hills, to be built by Geneva developers Shodeen Group. A public hearing is scheduled for Sept. 4. (Provided by Village of Campton Hills)

The Campton Hills Village Board has set a public hearing for a proposed 962-acre annexation at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 4, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 40W605 Illinois Route 38.

Developer Shodeen Group of Geneva is proposing LaFox of Campton Hills. It would have 900 homes - 700 to be single family – and 440 acres of open space, records show.

The 17-page updated annexation agreement includes the stipulation that the village or another entity might want to buy the 440 acres of open space within three years for slightly more than $12.3 million – or $28,067 per acre – to preserve it.

If nobody buys the 440 acres designated for open space, Shodeen can build houses, at a density of one house per acre, according to the agreement.

Among other stipulations in the proposed annexation agreement:

Shodeen is to create a homeowners association to manage the development, and if it fails to maintain its open spaces or private infrastructure, the village will create a special service area, the agreement states.

Streetlights will have to follow the village’s Dark Sky regulations.

Shodeen is to pay $10,500 per permit registration for each dwelling in the planned-unit development with a schedule of increases of 3% in 2031 and 2032 and 5% in 2037, 2042 and 2047.

The developer doesn’t have to pay the permit registration fee for the 100th through 105th dwelling units. Instead, the developer would pay the difference between $10,500 and the adjusted amount of the fee at the time.

Shodeen is to pay the village $35,000 for its costs related to the annexation and development.

The parties also acknowledge that village officials may seek to create a tax-increment finance district. A TIF is a development tool in which local property taxes are used to support specific public improvements within the district.

Shodeen will have to install utilities and infrastructure such as water, sewer, storm sewer facilities and sidewalks.

The agreement includes a separate five-page contract the developer has with Geneva District 304 for it to pay $6,800 per residential dwelling unit – $6.12 million – to increase by the consumer price index.

And in the event that a TIF is created, the district will get a per-pupil expenditure of $18,000 to $19,000 per child per year, in addition to the $6.12 million.

The draft agreement is available online at camptonhills.illinois.gov.