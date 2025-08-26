Boys soccer: 2025 Kane County Chronicle team previews

The 2025 boys soccer season starts this week. Here are previews of teams from around the Kane County Chronicle coverage area.

Aurora Central Catholic

Coach: Jean-Marie Nazareth (second season)

Last year: 18-4-2, 3-1-2, Class 1A Genoa-Kingston Regional champions, Class 1A Hinckley-Big Rock sectional champions

Top returning players: Alan Acosta, jr., MF; Christopher Incandela, jr., MF; Neil Mayer, sr., MF; Elia Perez, sr., GK; Matthew VanDeman, sr., F

Key newcomers: Brayan Angeles, jr., D; Dominic Buttice, so., D; Ryan Mayer, jr., MF; Ian Piceno, so., F; Adrian Rojas, sr., MF; Jonathan Romero, sr., D

Worth noting: The Chargers won their first regional title since 2017 last year and then went ahead and won a sectional title for the first time ever. Senior Matthew VanDeman (53 goals) is back to add to his school-record total.

Coach: Mark Gianfrancesco (16th season)

Last year: 0-18-1, 0-7 DuKane (8th)

Top returners: Nate Barsch, sr., D; Greg Bell, sr., MF; Gabe Diaz, sr., F; Hudson Legut, jr., D; Connor Verde, jr., MF

Key newcomers: Sebastian Conroy, so., MF; Nolan Grimm, jr., MF; Jack Henderson, jr., D; Nathan Nicely, jr., F; Lucas Voelkner, so., MF

Worth noting: The Bulldogs lost four games decided by a single goal last season and only lost five seniors from last year’s young squad. “We are looking to build relationships on the pitch throughout the season,” Bulldogs coach Mark Gianfrancesco said. “We have some nice talent that we will work to bring out as the season progresses.” With 15 goals a season ago, the offense could use a jolt.

Coach: Dean Ames (second season)

Last year’s record: 7-10-3, 1-7-1 FVC (9th)

Top returning players: Zach Batani, jr., D; Sam Knych, sr., MF; David Mancera, jr., D; Noah Rosborough, sr., MF/D

Key newcomers: Ethan Domaleczny, fr., D

Worth noting: The Rockets were firing on all cylinders early last year, winning five of their first six games. That success then stalled. “In the beginning of the conference schedule the injury bug bit us hard, taking out several key seniors for the season,” Rockets coach Dean Ames said. “Our record down the stretch definitely took a hit due to their absence.” Senior Noah Rosborough is coming off a strong season of accolades, including all-conference, while freshman Ethan Domaleczny is making his debut.

Coach: Jason Bhatta (ninth season)

Last year: 13-6-2, 5-1-1, Class 3A Glenbard East Regional champs

Top returners: Xavier Ebert, sr., D; Charlie Fisher, sr., D/MF; Alec Graham, sr., MF; Caleb Kelly, sr., F; Nathan Leake, sr., MF; Chase Marquardt, sr., MF; Justin Meives, sr., D; Spencer Meservy, sr., F; Ben Murphy, sr., MF/F; Ryan Myatt, sr., MF; Evan Reynolds, sr., D/MF; Cole Steben, sr., MF/F; Max Sliwa, sr., MF

Key newcomers: Gabe Barwiolek, jr., F; Ben Raby, jr., MF; Keegan Stredde, so., MF; Finn Tomko, jr., MF

Worth noting: The Vikings lost 2024 Kane County Chronicle boys soccer Player of the Year Reece Leonard to graduation, but they’ve got a lot of talent returning, including senior forward Caleb Kelly and senior midfielder/forward Ben Murphy. The Vikings are switching to Class 2A and have a strong senior class back which could bode well for a deep post-season run, especially after advancing to the 3A sectional finals last year. “Looking to build on the post-season run last year with a large senior class returning,” Vikings coach Jason Bhatta said. “Excited to see guys who have had to wait their turn with a strong senior class last year taking important starting spots to have an impact in their senior year and see the step they make to be important players for us.”

Coach: Scott Parillo (24th season)

Last year: 16-7-1, 8-2 Interstate Eight (2nd)

Top returners: Jackson Boryc, sr., D; Noah McKittrick, sr., MF; Abe Paulino, sr., MF

Key newcomers: Gael Cepeda, so., GK; Aiden Lentz, jr., GK; Leo Ruiz, fr., MF/F; Isaac Stoltzner, fr., MF/F

Worth noting: Losing eight starters from a 16-win team is certainly going to change the make-up of the Knights. Still, they welcome back a few starters and have some exciting new talent looking to step up and make an impact this fall. “We will have a lot of new starters this season,” Knights coach Scott Parillo said. “So we must be a cohesive unit as quickly as possible. We are very excited about this season.”

Coach: Anne Iwinski (first season)

Last year: 6-9-3, 3-3-2 Chicago Catholic League (6th)

Top returners: Mauro Alanis, jr., CMF; Andres Alvarez, sr., F; Patrick Bergeron, so., CB; Jamin Bermin, jr., W; Emilio Morones , sr., CDM; Jordan Peinado, sr., F; Nate Voelkner, jr., OB

Key newcomers: Sebastian Alcaraz, fr., W; Ben Bierman, fr., CMF; Jayden Linares, so., CMF; Chris Tapia, sr., GK: Edu Zepeda, jr., CMF

Worth noting: New coach Anne Iwinski was a tremendous player and has been inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame at both Naperville Central and NIU. She said senior goalkeeper Chris Tapia has not played high school soccer since his freshman year but will look to make a big impact now. “We have a lot of returning experience this year,” Iwinski said. “Lost some very talented players but might have more depth than we have had in the past.” The Cadets have seven starters back, including senior forward Jordan Peinado (12 goals, five assists in his career), Jamin Berlin (eight goals, three assists), Mauro Alanis (nine assists) and Andres Alvarez (five goals, five assists).

Coach: Vince DiNuzzo (eighth season)

Last year: 6-13-4, 2-3-2 DuKane (5th)

Top returners: Sam Arville, jr., F; Jack Fitzgerald, so., D; Colin Harrington, so., D; Huxley Kapoor, jr., F; Carter Newell, sr., MF; Colten Pariso, jr., D; Freddy Porcayo, so., F; Volodymyr Pauchok, sr., MF/D; Aidan Richbell, jr., MF; Connor Sychowski, sr., MF; Will Wade, jr., D

Key newcomers: Oleksii Pauchok, fr., F/MF; Anthony Sanfilippo, so., F/MF; Anthony Sirit-Mesa, jr., MF; Jason Striegel, jr., GK

Worth noting: The Saints are still young again this spring, but a big difference now is that a good chunk of the youth gained a lot of experience last year as well as into the brief summer season. “We will have to build off of this summer and continue to find ways to become the best version of ourselves,” Saints coach Vince DiNuzzo said. “The group is motivated to demonstrate their competitive spirit.” Finding goals will be crucial. The Saints only scored 19 goals last year after averaging 67 in the previous five seasons.

Coach: Eric Willson (22nd season)

Last year: 10-4-4, 4-0-3 DuKane (3rd)

Top returners: Kale Syzdek, jr., GK; Wicho DelaPaz, jr., MF; Ashton Goettel, sr., Oliver Longosz, jr., F; Nolan Shoenholz, sr., MF; Dino Valenti, jr., F

Key newcomers: Alex Darie, fr., D; Max Dzioban, so., MF; Justus Emery, fr., MF; Jayden Serrano, fr., F

Worth noting: The North Stars only yielded 15 goals last year, but all-state defender Casey Kriz and all-sectional goalkeeper Osman Ahmed closed the chapter on their high school years after graduating in May. Senior defender Ashton Goettel and junior forward Oliver Longosz were all-sectional selections and are back. Defenders Henry Dodd, Carter Notebaert and Jacob Piper also return along with senior midfielders Alan Gomez and Danny Maxwell and junior forward Eddy Torres. “This is a team with a solid group of returning, veteran varsity players combined with new, young talent,” North Stars coach Eric Willson said.

Coach: Jim Winslow (fifth season)

Last year’s record: 4-11, 3-3

Top returning players: Ryan Callendar, jr., D; John Coco, sr., MF; Junior Diaz, sr., MF; Brady Hamman, so., F; Brody Jochum, jr., MF

Key newcomers: Christian Cage, jr., D; Kevin Galas, jr., F; David Kap Van Lian, jr., MF; AJ Vega, so., MF

Worth noting: Experience gained last year should pay off. “We should be better this season since we took our lumps last year with a lot of underclassmen,” Spartans coach Jim Winslow said. “All of my returning guys are better players due to putting in a lot of time in the off-season playing and or honing their skills.” A handful of newcomers should bring athleticism, attacking flair and size.

West Aurora

Coach: Joe Sustersic (25th season)

Last year’s record: 19-5-0, 5-1-0, Class 3A Bolingbrook Regional champs

Top returning players: Mason Aguirre, sr., DM; Noe Del Rio, sr., MF; Luis Garcia, sr., GK

Key newcomers: Andy Lopez, sr., Gl; Lalo Lopez, sr., F

Worth noting: With standouts Pas Ndayishimiye and Power Selemani graduating, the Blackhawks will look to reload rather than rebuild. Welcoming back 13 lettermen, including 11 seniors, the Blackhawks will look to continue their winning ways. “Many (players) will smoothly step into bigger roles for the 2025 season,” Blackhawks coach Joe Sustersic said. “We’ll also have new role players with enthusiasm and talent who will complete the roster.”