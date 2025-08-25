Geneva District 304 heads back to school

Geneva School District 304 has reopened its classrooms for the new school year. Here’s a look at some of the updates, changes and developments for the new year.
- Geneva High School got an upgraded air-conditioning system over the summer.
- German language classes in middle and high school got a reprieve of a year after the district considered ending the program because of a teacher’s retirement and dwindling enrollment. Officials will take another look at it for next year.
- Looking ahead, the district is preparing for population growth and in managing that in order to keep class sizes manageable.
- The district is also looking at the potential impact of a large-scale development that is to become part of Campton Hills and is working on a deal with the developers.
Resources for parents are available at the district’s website, geneva304.org.