Following community support, German 1 to stay in Geneva D304 for another year

Travis Rein, a 2016 Geneva High School graduate, spoke at the Tuesday, May 27, 2025 D304 school board meeting, asking officials to keep German as one of its world language offerings. (Brenda Schory)

German 1 got a one-year reprieve for the 2025-26 school year, after more supporters spoke out Tuesday at the Geneva District 304 school board meeting, imploring officials to keep that language among its course offerings.

“We’ll run German 1 next year, come back when those sectioning numbers come out,” Superintendent Andrew Barrett said. “Given the feedback we’ve gotten and feelings from the board, it seems like that is the step to take – while recognizing this isn’t the last time for this hard conversation.”

Barrett broached the issue at the April 28 meeting, citing a teacher’s retirement and low enrollment in a five-year offering that goes from middle school through high school.

To put it in context, 1,100 students are enrolled in Spanish and 100 are enrolled in German. Barrett had suggested sunsetting the program by not starting students with German 1, but being committed for those who were in it to finish through German 5.

Then at the May 12 meeting, teachers, parents and students lobbied to keep it, with others echoing those sentiments Tuesday night.

At a third meeting on May 27, Travis Rein, a 2016 Geneva High School graduate, implored the board to keep German as one of its world language offerings.

“To me, German was more than just a class,” Rein said. “It was a community. I had the pleasure of being with the same group of students in all five years.”

While Rein acknowledged the low enrollment, he said it was the nature of smaller classes in German that gave it strength.

“We all looked forward to German class every day because we knew it was a place we could grow as people,” Rein said.

Emily Mosciano, speaking for her daughter, a 2024 graduate – currently in Germany – said Mia Mosciano planned to study there in her junior year of college because of the strong base of learning German in Geneva.

“Find it in your hearts to keep the program,” Mosciano said.

Lisa Meister, a health educator at the high school, added her voice, saying she understood budgets and numbers.

But learning a language also means learning the culture and the fine arts that go with it, Meister said.

“Why are we going to dismantle an entire language program, that can offer students life-changing skills, based on one year of lower numbers for German 1?” Meister asked. “I encourage you to please not let the program die.”

While board members made it clear it is not a normal purview for them to decide what courses the administration offers, they also weighed in.

Dan Choi, Dr. Willard Hooks, Jackie Forbes and Stephanie Bellino said they would accept the administration’s recommendation on sunsetting the German language program.

“I think it is laudable that you have had this for a generation – 27 years,” Hooks said. “We have to be fiscally responsible and good stewards of the taxpayers’ money.”

Forbes said local community colleges also offer German.

“We have declining enrollment and that is not going to change,” Forbes said. “We have to make some tough decisions.”

Paul Radlinsky and Board President Larry Cabeen urged administrators to do what they can to keep German.

Part of the district’s strategic plan is cultural competencies, Radlinsky said.

“Foreign language is driving cultural competencies,” Radlinsky said. “We talk about getting our students out of the ‘Geneva bubble.’”

As a person who lived in three continents and worked for a Dutch company for 39 years, Radlinsky said he appreciated people who spoke multiple languages and could bring him into conversations.

Radlinsky said he supported the German language program and that the district should give them an opportunity to promote themselves to middle school parents.

“I would recommend – strongly – to the administration that we continue the program at least one year,” Cabeen said.