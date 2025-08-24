First-ever ‘State of Kane County Address’ set Sept. 30

Kane County Board Chairman Corinne Pierog (shown in this June 2025 Shaw Local file photo) will give a “State of Kane County Address” at a breakfast event on Sept. 30, 2025. (Susan Sarkauskas)

Kane County Board Chair Corinne Pierog will give a “State of Kane County Address” at a breakfast event in September.

The event runs 7:30 to 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 30 at Eagle Brook Country Club, 2288 Fargo Blvd., Geneva.

The breakfast is intended to bring together civic leaders, business professionals and county residents “for a comprehensive update on the challenges, successes and vision for the year ahead,” according to a flyer.

Topics include:

• Budget priorities and fiscal outlook

• Economic development and infrastructure updates

• Public safety and community wellness

• Strategic initiatives impacting the region

“I’m going to highlight the accomplishments we have made and the challenges we face,” Pierog said.

Including Batavia, nine Kane County chambers of commerce are hosting the event: Geneva, Bartlett Area, Elburn, Elgin Area, Sugar Grove, St. Charles, Northern Kane County and the Greater Montgomery Area Chambers of Commerce.

The impetus for a Kane event comes from a similar, annual event in neighboring DuPage County, said Batavia Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Margaret Perreault.

Batavia Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Margaret Perreault. (Sandy Bressner)

“I ran into Corinne Pierog at an event and I asked her if she would be willing to do it and she jumped at the chance to communicate and be transparent with the people of Kane County,” Perreault said.

“She will speak for 45 minutes and then 15 minutes of questions and answers,” Perreault said. “There is so much going on in Kane County right now.”

The DuPage event is a time when business and civic leaders can speak directly to county leaders, Perreault said.

“I feel that we should be doing that open communication with our community as well,” Perreault said. “We are hoping this will be an annual event.”

The cost to attend is to pay for breakfast – $35 for chamber of commerce members and $50 for non-members.

Each chamber is taking their own reservations.

Perreault said Batavia was up to 65 people after the first notice went out in the chamber’s weekly newsletter.

“I knew it would be a good response,” Perreault said. “We’re expecting 150 to 200 people.”

Other chamber members are using the flyer to notify their members, she said.