Former Kane coroner Rob Russell announces bid for sheriff

Former Kane County coroner Rob Russell announced his intent to seek the Republican nomination for sheriff in the 2026 primary election, according to a news release.

Russell’s campaign kick off was Wednesday, Aug. 13, at McNally’s in St. Charles.

Russell served three terms as coroner from 2012 to 2024. He lost reelection to a fourth term to Democrat Monica Silva.

Russell cited his dozen years as coroner as instrumental in boosting his positive name recognition throughout the county.

“I’m very proud of the work we did during my three terms as coroner,” Russell said in the release. “I was encouraged by Democrats, Republicans, and independents to succeed Sheriff Hain. I’ve built a track record of leadership and integrity to public service.”

As coroner, Russell secured more than $2 million in federal funds to create a regional forensic lab in Kane County, according to the release.

Russell also advocated for and assisted with the design of a new coroner’s office and a state-of-the-art morgue facility, which now provides a dignified space when families come to identify their loved ones.

Expanding the forensic lab is one of the pillars of his plan for the sheriff’s office.

“Unfortunately, police departments across the state are waiting weeks and months for evidence to be tested and returned to investigators,” Russell said in the release.

“A gradual expansion of the lab will reap multiple benefits including getting suspects off the streets faster, generating additional revenue, accessibility to additional grants, and making Kane County and surrounding communities safer,” Russell said in the release.

Russell secured the endorsements of state Sen. Don DeWitte, R-St. Charles, State Rep. Dan Ugaste, R-Geneva, Kane County Recorder Sandy Wegman, former state senator and former board Chair Karen McConnaughay, and former State’s Attorney Joe McMahon, according to the release.

Russell’s law enforcement career began in 1993 as a deputy for DuPage County Sheriff’s Office. His experience includes patrol, court security, community-oriented policing, corrections, being a supervisor and an administrator, according the release.

Russell currently is working as a police officer in Hampshire, where he lives with his wife, Susan.

More information is available online at russell4sheriff.com.

This is Russell’s second bid for the GOP nomination for sheriff. In 2010, he lost the primary to Donald Kramer, who went on to lose the general election to incumbent Pat Perez.

Elburn Village Trustee Lou Santoyo also announced that he would seek the GOP nomination for sheriff.

Kane Undersheriff Amy Johnson, Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Andrew Schwab and retired Kane County Lt. Salvador Rodriguez have all declared their intent to seek the Democratic nomination.

The hopefuls will lobby for their parties’ nomination in the general primary election on March 17, 2026. Winners will face off in the Nov. 3, 2026 general election.