St. Charles School District welcomes new elementary school principal

Christine O’Neil will serve as the principal of St. Charles School District 303's Wasco Elementary at 4N782 School St. in Campton Hills beginning in the 2025-26 school year. (Photo provided by St. Charles School District )

St. Charles School District 303 hired longtime Naperville principal as the new head of Wasco Elementary School.

Christine O’Neil will welcome her first students to Wasco Elementary at 4N782 School St. in Campton Hills this fall.

School Board members approved O’Neil’s appointment in June and she officially began her role on July 1.

O’Neil comes to District 303 from Naperville School District 203, where she most recently served as principal of Beebe Elementary School for nine years. She has also worked as a paraeducator, elementary teacher and assistant principal in various District 203 schools.

New Wasco Elementary School staff members, including new principal Christine O'Neil (back middle), pose for a picture during the St. Charles School District 303 orientation luncheon on Aug. 4, 2025.

“I am honored to join a school community rooted in a rich history and a strong commitment to students,” O’Neil said in a news release. “Together, we will foster a culture of collaboration and care, working in partnership to support the growth and success of every child. I look forward to building on the strengths of this community and creating a future that serves all students well.”

O’Neil holds a master’s degree in education and leadership from North Central College in Naperville and a bachelor’s degree in early childhood and elementary education from Butler University in Indiana.

“Christine is an experienced leader with an exemplary track record,” Assistant Superintendent for Elementary Education Jarrod Buxton said in the release. “She stood out during the selection process as the leader whose qualities best match the culture, values, and needs of the Wasco School community. We’re thrilled to welcome her to D303.”