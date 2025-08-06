St. Charles and Geneva to spray for mosquitoes Wednesday and Thursday after West Nile found

The northern house mosquito (Culex pipiens) can transmit the West Nile virus from infected birds to humans. (Illinois Department of Public Health)

St. Charles‘ and Geneva‘s mosquito control vendor, Clarke Mosquito Control, will be spraying both cities from dusk Wednesday, Aug. 6 to dawn on Thursday, Aug. 7, after mosquitoes recently tested positive for West Nile virus.

Mosquitoes in a St. Charles trap tested positive for the virus, officials said in a news release.

Clarke uses a synthetic treatment that is touted as safe for humans and pets, though people with respiratory conditions are advised to stay indoors and close the windows during the application, according to the release.

Residents can report mosquito nuisances and standing water issues directly to Clarke via the company’s online portal, clarkeportal.com.

People can subscribe to receive advanced spraying notifications from Clarke when registering. They can also call Clarke’s Mosquito Hotline at 800-942-2555. Inclement weather may require the spraying to be rescheduled.

Culex pipiens mosquitoes that have fed on infected birds spread West Nile virus, according to the Kane County Health Department.

These are not as noticeable after heavy rains as they breed in stagnant water, such as in street catch basins, ditches, birdbaths and other sources of standing water. They are prevalent in hot, dry weather. Residents should also check their window and door screens to keep mosquitoes out.

Most people with West Nile virus have no clinical symptoms of illness, but some may become ill three to 14 days later.

Only about two people out of 10 who are bitten by an infected mosquito will experience any illness. Symptoms are usually mild and include fever, headache and body aches, but serious illness, such as encephalitis and meningitis, and death, are possible.

To prevent the spread of West Nile, city residents are encouraged to discard buckets or any water-holding containers outside. Birdbath water should be changed frequently, and plastic wading pools should be emptied at least once a week, according to the release.