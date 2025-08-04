Fox Valley Arts Hall of Fame to open nominations for 2026 inductees

The Fox Valley Arts Hall of Fame is seeking nominations for its next class of inductees. (Photo provided by Fox Valley Arts Hall of Fame)

The Fox Valley Arts Hall of Fame will begin accepting nominations Sept. 1 of outstanding visual, literary, media and performing artists, arts educators and benefactors for its 2026 class of inductees.

Anyone may submit a name for consideration, and there is no fee to do so.

The deadline for nominations is Nov. 1. Those chosen as 2026 honorees will be announced at a news conference and then recognized at a gala awards ceremony at Eagle Brook Country Club in Geneva on March 27.

The form to suggest an award recipient is available online at FoxValleyArtsHallofFame.org under “Nominations.” For more information, visit the website, email info@fvahf.org or follow the organization on Facebook.

Inductees are honored with engraved plaques that are displayed at the Hemmens Cultural Center in Elgin.

The Fox Valley Arts Hall of Fame said in a news release that it “recognizes artists associated with the Fox Valley by birth, education, residence or service, who have achieved national or international acclaim.”

Candidates should have completed 20 years in their professional field and received recognition for excellence. The honor is for living artists or can be awarded posthumously. Artists previously recommended may be nominated again, but a new form is necessary.

The Fox Valley Arts Hall of Fame is a not-for-profit organization that gives public recognition to artists associated with the Fox Valley and was formerly the Aurora Fine Arts Recognition Committee. It also aims to ensure a strong cultural legacy for future generations, the news release said.

The organization presents a free concert for children and their families every other year.