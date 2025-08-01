St. Charles man pleads guilty to fleeing and eluding, gets 7 years in prison

A St. Charles man agreed to plead guilty to felony aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer and misdemeanor drunken driving and received a seven-year prison sentence, according to a news release.

Robert S. Lord, 54, is eligible for day-for-day sentencing and he will get credit for 472 days already served in the Kane County jail, according to the release.

Assistant State’s Attorney Katy Flannagan stated in court that on Sept. 15, 2024, police were called to a domestic dispute. Upon learning that police were called, Lord got into a vehicle – while intoxicated – and tried to flee, the release stated.

Officers located him shortly after, but Lord then led them on a high-speed, lengthy pursuit where they made multiple attempts to stop him using spike strips and other police techniques, which damaged Sheriff’s Department property, Flannagan stated in court.

Despite the spike strips successfully disabling the vehicle Lord was driving, he attempted to continue to flee, but was eventually stopped and arrested, Flannagan stated in court.

Officers obtained a search warrant to draw the defendant’s blood and test it for alcohol content, but Lord continued in his refusal to cooperate with police, Flannagan stated in court.

“This conviction and sentence should serve as a warning for every motorist in Kane County that individuals who choose to flee the police and drive intoxicated will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Flannagan stated in the release.

“Refusal to cooperate with the police will not prevent a DUI conviction, and if you choose to flee the police you will be caught. These types of behaviors will not be tolerated on our roadways,” Flannagan stated in the release. “My thanks to ASA Brandon Raney for his assistance in the prosecution of this case and to the officers of the Campton Hills Police Department and Kane County Sheriff’s Office for their swift actions in safely ending this police chase and taking a dangerous driver off our roadways.”

Lord received an extended prison term because of his prior criminal history, according to the release.

Circuit Judge Bianca Camargo accepted the plea.