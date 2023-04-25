Man charged with felony resisting arrest that injured Kane deputy

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – A Kaneville Township man was charged with two counts felony aggravated resisting arrest causing injury following a domestic disturbance, according to Kane County Sheriff’s reports and court records.

Robert S. Lord, 52, of the 0N700 block of Watson Road, Kaneville Township, was also charged April 6 with felony criminal damage to government property, when a spare taser cartridge snapped off its holster while a deputy was trying to get control of Lord, reports stated.

Lord was also charged with three counts each of obstructing a police officer and resisting a police officer, all misdemeanors, according to court records.

Lord’s charges stem from an incident shortly before 11:30 p.m. April 5 when deputies were called to the 6N800 block of Aurora Avenue, St. Charles Township, for a domestic situation, reports stated.

A neighbor called 911 to report that a man – later identified as Lord – was banging on the front door of the residence, the report stated.

When deputies arrived, Lord ignored their attempt to speak with him and mounted a motorcycle parked on the street, the report stated.

Lord ignored repeated commands to stop and to come talk to the deputies, proceeding to push the motorcycle away while sitting on its seat, the report stated.

After being told if he didn’t get off the motorcycle, he would removed from it, he got off and stood on the street, the report stated.

Then Lord walked toward the area at the front of the residence, where a baseball bat was located, ignoring deputies’ instructions to stop, the report stated.

A deputy moved toward Lord, grabbing his arms to stop him, while he continued to pull away, the report stated.

“With my chest against Robert’s back, I wrapped my arms around Robert’s torso, picked him up approximately four to six inches, and forcefully put him face down onto the wooden porch in front of the residence,” the report stated.

Court records show that Lord is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

“As Robert and I made contact with the wooden porch, I felt a sharp pain on both the top of my left hand and my left kneecap,” the report stated.

Lord continued to struggle, refused to move his arms from under his body so he could be handcuffed, the report stated.

One deputy struck Lord four times on the lower right side of his torso to allow another deputy to pull one arm out from under him, then the other, so his hands could be cuffed behind him, the report stated.

Then Lord refused to stand up and laid limp on the ground and stated that he would not stand up, the report stated.

Two deputies then picked up him and carried him to the rear of one of the squad cars, the report stated.

The deputy later found multiple abrasions on the top of his left hand and left kneecap from struggling with Lord, the report stated.

While handcuffed in the rear of the squad car, Lord yelled that he could not breathe, prompting an ambulance to be called to take him to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva, the report stated.

“While at Delnor, Robert repeatedly yelled numerous times at the nurses and doctor … that he was going to urinate all over the hospital,” the report stated. “Robert stated to … that he was going to find me off duty and attack me.”

After Lord was found not to have no injuries, he was taken to jail, the report stated.

Lord was released later on a personal recognizance bond, records show.

The most serious charges Lord faces in the current complaint are the three felonies, Class 4, punishable by one to three years in prison and fines up to $25,000, or up to 30 months of probation, if convicted.

Records do not indicate when Lord is scheduled to appear in court again on this case.

Lord’s attorney, public defender Jacqueline Leder said, “My clients are not guilty until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Court records show Lord has two misdemeanor domestic battery charges from Dec. 1, 2022 and a misdemeanor resisting a police officer charge from Sept. 11, 2022 with a court date of May 31 for both.