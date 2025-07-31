3 adults, 1 juvenile charged in Carpentersville park armed robbery; K-9 cop recovers gun: police

Four individuals – three adults and a juvenile – have been charged after an investigation into an armed robbery reported near Kemper Park on July 17, according to a news release from Carpentersville police.

Deputy Police Chief Kevin Stankowitz said the victim was walking near the park when he was jumped by four people who brandished a gun and demanded his cellphone before pushing him to the ground and fleeing the area with the phone.

Detectives on July 24 executed a search warrant at a home on Robin Road, where three of the suspects were arrested without incident. A fourth suspect ran from police and tried to discard a gun, which a K-9 officer then recovered, before the suspect also was taken into custody, authorities said.

Anthony Ritt, 18, and David Guzman, 19, both of Carpentersville, and Gabriel Guzman, 20, of Arlington Heights, are facing a Class X felony count of armed robbery, along with other charges, authorities said. The unnamed juvenile was charged with armed robbery and aggravated robbery.