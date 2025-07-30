Crews searching Fox River in St. Charles for missing kayaker

Rescue crews have been searching the Fox River in St. Charles since 10 p.m. Tuesday night for a missing kayaker.

At 9:36 p.m. July 29, the St. Charles Fire Department responded to a call for a person in the water in the Fox River near Ferson Creek, according to a news release from the city of St. Charles.

First responders arrived on the scene and immediately initiated a coordinated water rescue operation.

Crews including divers and boats with specialized sonar and scanning equipment searched through the night until 5 a.m. Wednesday and resumed at 8:30 a.m., according to the release.

The individual had not been located, and the efforts have transitioned from rescue to recovery, according to the release.

A representative of the Kane County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday morning that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is leading the search.

During the search, mutual aid from 29 area fire departments was utilized to assist in the search effort, according to the release.