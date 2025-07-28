St. Charles Business Alliance launches ‘Retail Route’ challenge

The St. Charles Business Alliance recently rolled out three new features on the Travel St. Charles app. (Provided by St. Charles Business Alliance)

The St. Charles Business Alliance recently announced the launch of a “Retail Route” challenge, available on the Travel St. Charles app.

Participants can shop at three St. Charles retail shops to win a “Shop Small” tote bag. Attendees must download the Travel St. Charles app, create an account and then electronically “check into” the shops. Participants can view the route under the “Challenges” tab. To download the app, visit stcalliance.org/travelstcharlesapp.

Participants also will be able to use the tote bag for exclusive deals at select St. Charles retail shops. The tote bag can be picked up from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays at the St. Charles Municipal Building, 2 E. Main St. The “Retail Route” is a year-round event.

“We have an incredible retail scene in St. Charles that is ever-growing,” St. Charles Business Alliance executive director Jenna Sawicki said in a news release. “We wanted to highlight these amazing shops by offering a fun, interactive way to not only encourage individuals to visit the shops, but also to give them a reason to keep coming back.”

The St. Charles Business Alliance’s mission is to drive economic growth to make St. Charles a tourism, people and business destination.

For information, visit stcalliance.org/retailroute, call 630-443-3967, or visit stcalliance.org.