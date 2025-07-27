St. Charles Park District: Laid-back live music this summer

Take a break from your busy week and ease into the evening with the soothing sounds of live music at Acoustic Jams in the Park.

Music happens from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mt. St. Mary Park, along Route 31 off Prairie Street downtown St. Charles.

This weekly summer series features scheduled performances by talented local acoustic musicians, creating a warm, welcoming atmosphere for families, friends and music lovers of all ages.

Unlike traditional concerts or open mic nights, Acoustic Jams in the Park focuses on the charm and intimacy of acoustic music – a style that emphasizes unplugged, natural sound, free from heavy amplification. Whether it’s folk, bluegrass, soft rock, Americana, or acoustic blues, each performance showcases heartfelt, down-to-earth music in a beautiful outdoor setting.

“Acoustic music has a unique way of drawing people in. You can hear the richness of each instrument and the emotion in every lyric,” Recreation Supervisor Dan Procaccio said. “This series is all about slowing down, connecting with your community, and enjoying the simplicity of a summer evening outdoors.”

Each week features a different pre-scheduled performer, carefully selected to highlight the diversity and talent of the local music scene. The park setting provides a laid-back, family-friendly space where guests can unwind under the trees, enjoy a picnic, or simply relax to the rhythm of live acoustic melodies.

August’s lineup includes Rick Weals on Aug. 5, Matt Keen on Aug. 12, Noah Gabriel on Aug. 19, and Jake Mack on Aug. 26.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and refreshments. Performances take place on the park lawn, making it easy for everyone to find a comfortable spot to sit back and enjoy.

Admission is free and open to all ages.