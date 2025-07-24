Geneva police to host 1st National Night Out

Geneva police welcome its newest member – Tommy the comfort dog. The public can chat with officers and meet Tommy at Geneva's first National Night Out, 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 5 at Geneva High School's Burgess Field. (Photo provided by City of Geneva )

Geneva police will host the city’s first National Night Out from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5.

The event will take place at Geneva High School’s Burgess Field, 1482 Gray St., officials announced in a news release, and will include music and free pizza from Aurelio’s – one free slice for everyone, first-come, first-served while supplies last.

Free water and other giveaways such as stickers, temporary tattoos and frisbees, will also be provided while supplies last.

Activities include painting a squad car with colorful handprints, a live police drone demonstrations, a drone demonstration, a touch-a-truck for emergency vehicles and public works equipment and an appearance by Tommy, the department’s new comfort dog. The Geneva Park District will provide children’s activities on the football field and track.

Those attending will also have an opportunity to chat with police officers and meet representatives from community organizations, according to the release.

Parking will be available in the Burgess Field and baseball field parking lots.