19-year-old dead after motorcycle crash outside St. Charles

A collision between an SUV and a motorcycle that resulted in the death of a 19-year-old St. Charles resident still is under investigation, according to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash that occurred about midnight Tuesday involved a black Range Rover SUV and a black Kawasaki motorcycle at the intersection of Randall and Red Gate roads outside St. Charles, according to the release.

The motorcycle driver, Angelo Bradley, 19, was found in critical condition and taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva, where he later was pronounced dead, according to the release.

The SUV was driven by a 49-year-old woman from Chicago who had two juvenile passengers, aged 11 and 15, according to the release.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the SUV driver was traveling south on Randall Road and turned east onto Red Gate Road when the collision occurred, according to the release.

The woman reported an impact to the rear of her vehicle, which she initially believed to be a collision with an animal, according to the release. She exited the vehicle and discovered damage to the rear passenger-side panel, when a witness informed her that her vehicle collided with a motorcycle.

The ​Kane County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy on Wednesday that identified Bradley. The official cause and manner of death are pending further investigation and toxicology results, according to a news release from the coroner’s office.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Kane County Drone Unit, Evidence Division and Office of Emergency Management, as well as the St. Charles and South Elgin police departments.