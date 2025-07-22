Dundee Twp. man charged with disseminating child sexual abuse images

A Dundee Township resident has been charged with three counts of disseminating videos depicting images of child sexual abuse, according to a news release from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s and Sheriff’s offices.

Jason P. Vanderflute, 52, was also charged July 9 with 10 counts of felony possession of images of child sexual abuse material and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon, according to the release.

Authorities allege that between May 16 and July 8, 2025, Vanderflute possessed and disseminated multiple videos containing child sexual abuse material.

The Kane County Child Exploitation Unit investigated. The unit is a collaboration of the State’s Attorney’s Office and the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, which was launched in 2022, to keep children safe from sexual exploitation, the release stated.

The most serious charges he faces are the three dissemination of child abuse images, Class X felonies that for someone convicted can be sentenced to six to 30 years in prison.

At a pretrial detention hearing July 10, prosecutors argued that that Vanderflute should remain in jail while his case is pending, to which the court agreed, the release stated. Vanderflute’s next court date is Aug. 20.

Court records show that Vanderflute pleaded guilty to felony burglary in 2002 in a plea agreement. He was sentenced to 30 months of probation, 180 days of electronic monitoring and paid a fine of $5,450, records show.